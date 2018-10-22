SouthPark Mall serves as backdrop for fashion fundraiser

CHARLOTTE – The Junior League of Charlotte will host its Lights Camera Fashion fundraiser Oct. 25 at SouthPark Mall.

Proceeds support JLC’s mission of developing leaders, promoting voluntarism and improving communities.

The JLC will host a happy hour-style reception in the rotunda area between Burberry, Louis Vuitton, St. John and Tiffany & Co. followed by a fashion show later that evening highlighting looks from several SouthPark stores.

Additional stores will offer special in-store activations and discounts. Guests will be offered light bites, wine and non-alcoholic beverages as they shop.

A $50 general admission ticket includes entrance to the event, special offers from various stores, along with food and drink. A $100 VIP ticket includes a seat to the fashion show, one raffle ticket and an exclusive swag bag.

Raffle tickets will be sold to win a number of incredible items including jewelry, Panther’s tickets and shopping sprees.

Tickets are available at www.jlcharlotte.org.