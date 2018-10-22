Shows explore constitutional amendments

CARY – The North Carolina Bar Association has partnered with UNC-TV to produce educational programming regarding the six proposed constitutional amendments appearing on the North Carolina general election ballot this year.



Two 30-minute programs have been produced; one focuses on the proposed judicial vacancy appointment amendment. The other focuses on the proposed State Board of Ethics and Elections amendment.

The programs include a segment on the history of the N.C. Constitution and discussion segments featuring proponents and opponents of both amendments, including N.C. Sen. Dan Bishop, former Gov. Mike Easley, former Gov. Jim Martin, and N.C. Speaker Pro Tempore Sarah Stevens.

The programs premiered Oct. 19. Programs air back-to-back at Oct. 30, 10 p.m. on NC CHANNEL, Nov. 3, 3 p.m. on NC CHANNEL, Nov. 4, 2 p.m. on UNC-TV, Nov. 4, 3 p.m. on NC CHANNEL and Nov. 4, 9 p.m. on NC CHANNEL.

