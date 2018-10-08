Novant Health, GoHealth Urgent Care announce partnership

WINSTON-SALEM – GoHealth Urgent Care and Novant Health have entered into an exclusive partnership to create a large network of urgent care centers across North Carolina.

Phase 1 of the partnership will include at least 15 centers in greater Charlotte and Winston-Salem. The Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care centers will provide local communities with access to high quality, patient-focused care.

Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care will open its first state-of-the-art urgent care centers in Winston-Salem in early 2019, followed by new and renovated centers in the greater Charlotte area over the next 12 to 18 months.

The partnership plans to continue expansion into 2020 and beyond.