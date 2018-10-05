News Briefs for Oct. 5

15 Charlotte Prep students earn Duke Tip honors

CHARLOTTE – Duke University has recognized 15 Charlotte Prep students for being among the nation’s most academically gifted middle school students.

The Duke TIP Talent Search identified the students based on standardized test scores and invited them to take the ACT or SAT alongside college-bound 11th and 12th-grade students.

The following students scored in the 95th percentile on the ERB test during their seventh-grade year to qualify: Arav Bamezai, Rita Cohen, Makayla Choudary, Nicolas DeGabrielle, Sadie Erwin, Chloe Heneghan, Sage Kanofsky, Minaal Khanna, Wyatt Mayberry, Julia McGovern, Alex Roberts, Adah Vanella, Bennett Wagner, Jeffrey Webb and Kiley Wilhelm.

Bamezai, Khanna, Roberts and Wilhelm qualified for state recognition by scoring at or above the national average of recent high school graduates on at least one part of the ACT or the SAT.

Duke TIP is the nation’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to identifying and serving academically talented youth.

Malls team up with Susan G. Komen, breast cancer

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Premium Outlets and SouthPark announced their fall 2018 campaign in support of Susan G. Komen and the fight against breast cancer, a disease that kills more than 41,000 people in the U.S. each year.

The Charlotte-area centers are owned and operated by Simon. More than 150 Simon Malls, The Mills and Premium Outlets nationwide will participate in a range of activities during October.

Through this campaign, Simon is helping support Komen’s work to save lives and reach its ‘Bold Goal’ of reducing the number of breast cancer deaths by 50 percent in the U.S. by 2026.

“We are thrilled to launch our fall 2018 ‘More Than Pink initiatives’ and have been overwhelmed by the ongoing positive support this movement has garnered with our shoppers, retailers and employees to support Susan G. Komen in its tireless efforts to reduce breast cancer deaths,” said Holly Roberson, director of marketing and business development for SouthPark.

Through Oct. 29, visitors to Charlotte Premium Outlets and SouthPark will be able to participate in a variety of ways:

·Discount Pass Program: Shoppers can instantly donate $10 and download a digital Discount Pass to their mobile device providing a discount off one item at participating retailers. All Discount Pass donations go to Susan G. Komen.

· Susan G. Komen Visa Simon Giftcard: Shoppers can buy a Susan G. Komen Visa Simon Giftcard at Guest Services. One dollar for each Susan G. Komen Visa Simon Giftcard sold will be donated to Susan G. Komen.

From 2017 to 2018, Simon has raised $2.77 million in support of Susan G. Komen, all generated through the support and participation of shoppers, retailers and employees.

Charlotte Premium Outlets hosts Movie Under the Stars

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Premium Outlets invites families to enjoy free entertainment and showing of “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” as part of Movies Under the Stars.

Pre-event activities and music begin at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at Charlotte Premium Outlets, 5404 New Fashion Way. Special activities include music, trivia, face painting and balloon twisting.

“Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” will play at dusk.

Guests can also shop at a variety of sought-after brands, including The Children’s Place Outlet, Adidas, Kate Spade New York, Lucky Brand, Michael Kors and Tommy Hilfiger.

Visit bit.ly/MovieUnderTheStarsCPO for details.

Novant Health announces new feature for MyChart app

CHARLOTTE – Novant Health’s online health management tool, “MyChart,” has added a new feature that will allow important health information to be shared safely and more effectively with the patient’s care team.

“Share Everywhere” allows patients’ medical records to be accessed immediately with any provider in any location. Using the secure MyChart app, patients will generate a share code and provide access to their electronic health records.

The “Share Everywhere” feature is able to keep information secure due to its share codes only being valid for five minutes. If the code is not used within five minutes or any of the information is entered incorrectly three times, the share code is invalidated.

Generation launches

customer care training

CHARLOTTE – Generation is partnering with a collection of employers and community organizations in Charlotte to launch a new skills training program for youth and unemployed adults interested in customer service.

Employer partners include Atrium Health, Bank of America, Coca-Cola Bottling, Duke Energy, Novant Health and Wells Fargo. Charlotte Executive Leadership Council, Charlotte Works and Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont support the program.

After completing the program, students will have an opportunity to interview for positions with employer partners. The new customer care agent program is free for students. The program will reach 100 young adults during the pilot phase.