News Briefs for Oct. 19

Children ‘shop’ for new school clothes

CHARLOTTE – More than 2,000 children shopping for new clothes at the Assistance League of Charlotte’s Operation School Bell Store.

With the aid of personal shoppers, students left the store at 3405 S. Tryon St., with two new school uniforms, a jacket, shoes, book, socks, underwear and a hygiene kit.

“School counselors tell us that when students are given new clothing their attitudes about themselves frequently change,” Susan Smylie, chair of Charlotte’s Operation School Bell. “Their self-esteem increases. They can now take pride in their appearance.”

Members of the volunteer-driven group invested more than 33,500 hours in the community last year through the organization’s philanthropic endeavors. Call 704-525-5228 or visit www.assistanceleague.org/charlotte.

Campbell named Asheville manager

CHARLOTTE – Assistant City Manager Debra Campbell has been selected to serve as city manager for Asheville, beginning Dec. 3.

“Debra’s leadership and commitment to public service will have a lasting impact on the city,” Charlotte City Manager Marcus Jones said. “While Debra will be leaving Charlotte, through her new role we are gaining a partner and an advocate in Asheville.”

Debra has more than 30 years of experience in urban planning, transportation/land use integration, transit station area planning and development, neighborhood and business corridor revitalization, housing and community development.

Resurfacing coming to highways

CHARLOTTE – Drivers will soon have a smoother ride on sections of U.S. 21, U.S. 29, N.C. 51, N.C. 115, and 44 segments of secondary roads, thanks to a $9.8 million contract recently awarded to improve about 35 miles of roadway.

Improvements will come to ramps and loop ramps where Independence Boulevard meets Eastway Drive and Wendover Road, on Tryon Street between I-485 and Pavilion Boulevard, and to N.C. 51 near Polk Street in Pineville.

The contract awarded by the N.C. Department of Transportation to Blythe Construction includes milling, resurfacing and shoulder reconstruction. Work will get underway as early as March 1, 2019, with a completion date of May 31, 2020.

NFL HOFer speaks at dinner

CHARLOTTE – Andre Reed, NFL Hall of Fame inductee, spoke at the 28th annual Steak & Burger Dinner on Oct. 16 at the Charlotte Convention Center to benefit The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Charlotte.

The event raises awareness and financial resources for the seven clubs in Mecklenburg and Union counties.

Andre Reed has experience with Boys & Girls Club, dating back to 6 years old in Allentown, Penn.

“Somebody cared,” he said. “They still care. I felt safe there. A lot of people believed in me, and what I became was because of that.”

Reed is a Boys & Girls Clubs of America ambassador and member of the organization’s alumni hall of fame. Through his foundation, Reed supports clubs across the nation. He has implemented his “Read with Reed 83” reading program in several NFL cities, and discussions are underway for bringing the program to Charlotte.

Seminar helps navigate dementia

CHARLOTTE – The Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter is hosting an educational program – “Navigating a Dementia Diagnosis: What’s Your Plan? Who’s on Your Team?”

“The diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease is life-changing and leads to many questions so this program is invaluable for recently diagnosed individuals and their care partners,” said Katherine Lambert, CEO of the Western Carolina Chapter. “We want them to know that they are not alone and that we are here for them from the beginning of a diagnosis and throughout their journey with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia.”

The free session will take place 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 3 at Southminster, 8919 Park Road. It will include a light breakfast.

Visit http://bit.ly/DementiaCLTNov3 to register. Call 800-272-3900 for details.

Gift provides young cancer patients access to snacks

CHARLOTTE – Thanks to a $50,000 gift from 24 Foundation and Team LIBStrong/Drew’s Crew to Atrium Health’s Levine Children’s Hospital, children receiving cancer treatment have access to healthy snacks.

The funding has provided a snack cart to roll through the Torrence E. Hemby Jr. Pediatric Hematology, Oncology and Blood and Marrow Transplant Center, where volunteers will offer food to families and caregivers.

“We are grateful for community support that ensures we not only provide the latest in research and treatment options, but access to the ‘little things’ that truly enhance the patient experience,” said Jennifer Pope, pediatric hematologist-oncologist.

Studio Displays designed and constructed the cart. It is funded in part with contributions from Team LIBStrong/Drew’s Crew, whose patriarchs, Josh Jones and Wes Slocum, know the experience of watching their children receive cancer treatment at Levine Children’s Hospital. The team is part of 24 Foundation’s fundraiser, 24 Hours of Booty.

Art studio holds open house

CHARLOTTE – Small Hands Big Art invites the community to the children’s art studio’s 10th annual fall festival.

The Small Hands Big Art studio offers art enrichment programs for children and young adults ages 1.5 to 14 years. The curriculum includes mixed media projects such as painting, drawing, sculpture, collage, pottery and printmaking.

“Our annual fall festival is the highlight of our year,” said Jennifer Bryant, owner of Small Hands Big Art. “It’s always a super fun way to celebrate the season and give families a chance to visit our studio while the kids explore their creativity making uniquely curated fall crafts.”

The free event will take place 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Small Hands Big Art studio, 8025 Ardrey Kell Road.

Visit www.smallhandsbigart.com for details.

Church holds health fair

CHARLOTTE – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invites the community to a free family health fair.

The event takes place 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 20 at the church, 5815 Carmel Road.

Several community organizations will be there providing fun activities and free health services for children. Activities will include free vision screenings by Lions Club International, pediatric ask-a-nurse table, dental health workshop by Inspiring Smiles Dentistry, storytime by CMPD’s Bears Behind the Badge and games from Atrium Health.

The church is collecting new/gently used books and stuffed animals for CMPD’s Bears Behind the Badge, an organization that promotes developing healthy reading habits and positive police interaction.

Charity bags tons of potatoes

PINEVILLE – Pineville Neighbors Place bagged 22,000 pounds of potatoes in two hours Oct. 6 during its third annual Pineville Potato Drop.

The charity collects potatoes to be distributed to more than 20 food pantries, soup kitchen and hunger-fighting organizations.

Learn more about the charity at www.pinevilleneighbors.org.