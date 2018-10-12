News Briefs for Oct. 12

Ryan to lead 24 Foundation

CHARLOTTE – Katy Ryan has been named the new executive director of 24 Foundation.

“Katy comes to 24 Foundation with a great passion for our mission, lots of energy, and a wealth of leadership experience in the nonprofit arena,” said Rasmus Pedersen, chair of the 24 Foundation board of directors.

Ryan brings more than 18 years of nonprofit, fundraising and community relations experience to her new role.

Ryan has served as vice president of the Alexander Children’s Foundation, senior development director at the YMCA of Greater Charlotte; vice president of partnerships and development at Girls on the Run International; director of business and alumni relations at Wake Forest University and associate director of development at UNC-Chapel Hill.

She has been involved with 24 Foundation since January, when she joined the board of directors as vice chair.

Golf tourney donates to hurricane relief

CHARLOTTE – On behalf of Champions for Education, the Wells Fargo Championship announced a donation of $100,000 to Foundation For The Carolinas to assist with hurricane efforts in the Carolinas.

Champions for Education is the nonprofit arm of Charlotte’s PGA TOUR event, which has donated over $20 million to local and regional charities since 2003.

The Wells Fargo Championship was conducted in Wilmington in 2017 at Eagle Point Golf Club while its annual host golf course, Quail Hollow Club, prepared for the PGA Championship that year.

“The communities in the eastern part of the Carolinas have been very supportive of our event before, during and after our 2016 tournament,” Wells Fargo Championship Tournament Director Gary Sobba said. “We also have volunteers and fans living across this region who have supported us through the years both in Charlotte and Wilmington. We are grateful we can assist them and others through the efforts of FFTC.”

Visit www.fftc.org/HurricaneResponse to give to its hurricane relief fund.

Explore city through scavenger hunt

CHARLOTTE – OrthoCarolina has made a game of exploring neighborhoods across the Queen City. Partnering with marketing firm #thesavageway, OrthoCarolina has launched Explore Your 704, a four-week scavenger hunt that takes participants on an outdoor journey of discovery.

“OrthoCarolina believes that the quickest path to wellness is to keep moving and we want Charlotteans active, outside and curious about our neighborhoods,” said Blair Primis, vice president of marketing at OrthoCarolina.

The scavenger hunt runs from Oct. 10 to Nov. 10, culminating with a party at NoDa Brewing Company. Visit www.ExploreYour704.com for details.

Pottery sale coming to business park

CHARLOTTE – Carolina Clay Matters Ceramics and Pottery Guild will present what’s billed as the Charlotte area’s largest show and sale of handmade pottery, sculpture, garden art, home accessories and contemporary clay works.

Carolina Clay Matters Fall Pottery Festival takes place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 13 at McAlpine Business Park, 8300 Monroe Road. Admission is free and convenient parking is available.

Visit www.carolinaclaymatters.org for details.

Blood center opening new location

CHARLOTTE – Community Blood Center of the Carolinas is opening a sixth donation center in Ballantyne.

The center, located at 12239 N. Community House Road, is named in honor of Isabella Santos.

The nonprofit is donating $3 to the Isabella Santos Foundation for each blood or platelet donation made from Oct. 15 to 21 at the new center. It’s also celebrating its opening at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 18.

City, country brace for Hurricane Michael

CHARLOTTE – With inclement weather from Hurricane Michael in the forecast, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg region was closely monitoring the storm and preparing for any potential impacts on Oct. 11.

The fast-moving storm was expected to bring 3 to 5 inches of rain and 35 mph wind gusts, leading to the potential for flash flooding in flood-prone areas and downed trees and power lines.

Crews worked to clear catch basins and storm drains to prevent flooding. The city and county were ready to coordinate debris clearing and cleanup efforts and to respond to calls for service.

City and county offices and facilities were operating on a normal schedule. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools closed for all students and staff Oct. 11.