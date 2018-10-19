Land deal is mmm mmm good for Campbell Soup

PINEVILLE – Beacon Partners is partnering with Campbell Soup Co. to develop a 525,000-square-foot warehouse within the new Pineville Distribution Park off Industrial Drive.

The building, which sits on 33 acres, will serve as a distribution center and feature 36-foot clear height ceilings, cross dock loading and 120-trailer parking spaces. Construction is underway with plans to be completed in fourth quarter 2019.

“Our team in honored for the opportunity to work with such a great group of people within the Campbell’s organization and delivering a customized solution to suit their distribution requirements,” said Sean McDonnell, director of build-to-suit development at Beacon Partners.

The new warehouse development follows the recent acquisition of Snyder’s-Lance by Campbell Soup Company.

Located near existing Snyder’s-Lance manufacturing plants, the distribution center will support the company’s goal to enhance efficiency and optimize growth.

The partnership between Beacon Partners and Campbell Soup Co. will allow the snack food company to quickly open the needed operational space.

“We are always actively looking to expand our industrial portfolio in the Charlotte region through a combination of build-to-suit activity as well as acquisitions of land and occupied buildings,” said Tim Robertson, director of industrial leasing at Beacon Partners.