NCDOT rolls out survey for future planning

RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Transportation wants the public to help influence the future of state transportation.

Residents can participate in an online survey and leave comments on an interactive map through Nov. 30 about the future transportation challenges across North Carolina and what should be the future focus of transportation in their regions.

Examples include safety, connections to jobs and key destinations, transit and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.

The survey and map are available at www.ncdot.gov/ncmoves.

NCDOT will use the feedback to help shape the vision and goals for its next long-range transportation plan, NC Moves 2050. The plan will focus on creating a more responsive, diverse and inclusive transportation system to keep people and freight moving safely and efficiently across the state.