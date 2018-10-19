Lara Trump stumps for Harris

INDIAN TRAIL – North Carolina native Lara Trump made an unexpected stop while campaigning for Republican 9th Congressional District candidate Mark Harris on Oct. 16.

After campaigning in Anson County with Harris, President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law stopped at a Bojangles restaurant for a bite to eat before attending a rally at the Union County Republican Headquarters in Indian Trial.

“It’s always a treat when I get to come home for more than just Bojangles, but that is always a full bonus,” said Lara Trump, who grew up in Wrightsville Beach.

Lara Trump was a bit late for the Union County rally, but a large crowd didn’t seem to mind, as she and Harris fired up the Republican Party faithful just a day before early voting started in the state.

Lara Trump said keeping the Republican majorities in the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives is critical in keeping President Trump’s agenda moving forward.

“If you are happy in seeing what has happened in a year-and-a-half of Donald Trump being President, then the most important thing you can do is get out and vote in the mid-term elections,” Lara Trump said. “We have to vote for people like Mark Harris. This man that we know is going to go to Washington and get the job done. He is going to vote alongside the President.”

Harris told the crowd that he has seen a surge in enthusiasm swinging toward Republicans just three weeks before the Nov. 6 general election. From tax cuts, to his Supreme Court picks and to his trade policy, Harris said President Trump’s policies are having a positive effect on the country.

Harris is facing Democrat Dan McCready next month. He said the results in the 9th District could determine who controls the U.S. House of Representative. Democrats need to pick up 23 seats and some analysts have rated the Harris-McCready race as a tossup.

Union County Republican Party chairman Dan Barry said Lara Trump’s visit will help energize the party’s base.

“The battle for who controls the U.S. House of Representatives is boiling down to the 9th Congressional District,” Barry said. “The battle to win the 9th Congressional District is between Fairview Road in Mecklenburg County and Waxhaw in Union County. If Republicans show up and vote, we win.”