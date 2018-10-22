Land sale will result in more housing

PINEVILLE – MPV Properties announced the sale of a 105-acre residential tract in Pineville.

Old East Ventures purchased the property for $4.86 million in August. The new owner plans to develop lots for single family houses at the $275,000 to $325,000 price point.

The development will feature 299 units, ranging in size from 1,883 to 2,511 square feet, and a 2.5-acre amenity area, built by Meritage Homes. The new neighborhood can be accessed off of Main Street via Cranford Drive and Franklin Street. Construction on the site will begin by year end.

“Meritage is excited about the community which will be named Preston Park and feature 299 lots that will serve a family buyer,” said John Lintner, director of land acquisition with Meritage Homes. “The town has long been a desired destination for families because of its employment access, schools, parks and nearby retail.”

MPV has been active in the Pineville area over the past year with the sale of a two-acre site at Cranford Drive and N.C. 51, where townhomes are proposed; the sale of a 33-acre site for the construction of a 525,000 square food industrial building; and the purchase of a 10-acre commercial site in front of the McCullough subdivision.

Bailey Patrick and Bailey Patrick Jr. represented the seller in the transaction.