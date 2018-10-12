Harris, McCready square off in debate

CHARLOTTE – Mark Harris tried to align Dan McCready with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi during WBTV’s 9th Congressional District debate on Oct. 10, while McCready attempted to shake voters’ confidence in Harris’s ability to govern Social Security, Medicare and the national debt.

Both challengers are vying for the seat held by Republican Congressman Robert Pittenger, who Harris defeated in the Republican primary.

“Dan McCready talks like a conservative but the reality is his presence will be another vote for Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats,” Harris said during his closing remarks.

Twice during the forum, McCready reminded Harris that he was not running against Pelosi. Harris responded that it sometimes feels like he is running against Pelosi because a political action committee with ties to the House Minority Leader has spent more than $350,000 in ads against him.

McCready talked more about bipartisanship than obtaining a Democratic majority in Congress.

“We have got to get a new generation of leaders to Washington,” McCready said. “I have not taken a dime from Nancy Pelosi. I will not support Nancy Pelosi. That’s nothing personal. We need new people up there.”

McCready also got under Harris’s skin.

McCready said during his closing remarks that unlike Harris, he would fight to protect Social Security and Medicare, take on the national debt, support strong public schools and work toward bipartisanship. Throughout the forum, McCready pointed to things Harris has said or policies he has supported to reinforce this idea, but each time Harris denied or clarified his stance.

“I believe that Social Security and Medicare are rights that our seniors have paid into for decades and we need to do everything in our power to protect them, “McCready said. “And that means cutting out loopholes for the ultra-weathy to enable Social Security to be sustainable for 75 years.”

McCready said Harris would cut Social Security and Medicare, which offended Harris.

“That is a lie perpetrated throughout this campaign and throughout the district,” Harris said. “I have always said we have got to keep Social Security solvent. We’ve got to make sure it’s a promise made and a promise kept. We will continue to do that. I do think it’s ridiculous to ignore the fact that the answer is to raise taxes. That’s not the answer.”

Harris said Congress should look at a graduated system that maintains the promise made to people getting ready to retire. For younger folks, the graduated program may include options.

McCready also hammered Harris on supporting President Trump’s tax cuts, which he said would add $1.9 trillion to the national debt. McCready supports a balanced budget amendment. He mentioned his experience starting a clean energy company from scratch.

Harris said the answer to dealing with the national debt is growing the economy and cutting the budget. He acknowledged leaders have to have a serious discussion about where to look to make the greatest adjustments.

“The truth of the matter is our government spending through the federal government is out of control,” Harris said. “We have tried to solve every issue and every problem of every individual. That is not the role of the government.”

On expanding access to healthcare, McCready would like to see both parties come together with the government negotiating directly with drug companies to lower prescription drug prices. Harris would like the free market to take over and allow insurance companies to offer plans that could qualify for tax credits.

When it comes to gun regulations in wake of mass shootings, McCready supports the Second Amendment but believes in “common-sense ways” of keeping guns out of the hands of domestic terrorists, like background checks at gun shows. Harris said mass shootings are the result of breakdowns in family, mental health and violence in video games and entertainment – not a lack of gun laws.

Both candidates would like to see immigration reform. McCready believes in securing the border but not ripping children from their families at borders. Harris supports Trump’s compromise to build a wall, end chain migration, end Visa lotteries and ensure E-Verify is employed.

McCready credited President Trump with starting an important conversation on fair trade with other countries.

“I think we need a comprehensive approach that levels the playing field on trade, deals with very serious cybersecurity threats from China and stops theft of intellectual property of American businesses,” he said.

Harris, a proponent of free trade, doesn’t believe tariffs are a long-term solution, but a negotiating tool that has helped. He doesn’t want to see a trade war but America maintaining its trade relationships.

Harris and McCready will appear on the Nov. 6 election ballot.