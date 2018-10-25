You are here: Home / News / Gallery Restaurant to serve Thanksgiving brunch

Gallery Restaurant to serve Thanksgiving brunch

by

CHARLOTTE – Gallery Restaurant is serving a bountiful brunch for Thanksgiving.

Guests can enjoy an array of seasonal salads, carving stations with regional accompaniments and decadent desserts, complemented by attentive service and live music.

The event takes place 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 22 at the restaurant, 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy.

The event costs $95 per person, $40 for children ages 5-12 and free for children ages 4 and under (pricing does not include tax or 24 percent service charge).

Call 704-248-4100 for reservations.

Did you like this? Share it:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *