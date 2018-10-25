Gallery Restaurant to serve Thanksgiving brunch

CHARLOTTE – Gallery Restaurant is serving a bountiful brunch for Thanksgiving.

Guests can enjoy an array of seasonal salads, carving stations with regional accompaniments and decadent desserts, complemented by attentive service and live music.

The event takes place 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 22 at the restaurant, 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy.

The event costs $95 per person, $40 for children ages 5-12 and free for children ages 4 and under (pricing does not include tax or 24 percent service charge).

Call 704-248-4100 for reservations.