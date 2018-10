CHARLOTTE – The Ballantyne Golf Academy offer a couple’s clinic to work on your golf game while spending quality time with your partner.

The clinic includes short game, full swing instruction and a transfer practice game to apply the skills learned in a fun game.

The clinic takes place 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sundays throughout the month at the academy, 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. Admission costs $80 per couple.

Reserve a spot at 704-542-7635.