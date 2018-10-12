Business Briefs for Oct. 12

Oak Steakhouse makes patrons happy

CHARLOTTE – Oak Steakhouse in SouthPark has added a happy hour promotion seven days a week, from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Guests who sit at the bar or on the patio can order from the special bar menu that includes The Oak Burger with truffle frites ($8), Certified Angus Beef steak sliders with frites ($8), salmon tartare ($14) and other items.

The restaurant is located at 4777 Sharon Road.

Visit www.oakcharlotte.com to learn more.

Idolize Brows & Beauty opens in Rea Farms

CHARLOTTE – Idolize Brows & Beauty will open its eighth location Nov. 17 in Rea Farms.

The company that has been around for nine years has recently taken the leap toward franchising. Founder and CEO Mo Pandoria will open and oversee the Rae Farms location.

“To be a witness as to the growth of this business that started off as a dream gives me great pride,” Pandoria said. “Every location has staff I am proud of and all provide service that makes the Idolize brand shine. I could not be more thankful to the team for their dedication as we continue to make women look and feel radiant.”

The spa will celebrate its grand opening with 50 percent off all services through November.

Capital Grille leader earns national props

CHARLOTTE – Armin Ahrabin, managing partner of The Capital Grille in Charlotte, has achieved Diamond Club status, the top honor from parent company Darden Restaurants.

He was recognized for delivering guest experiences at the highest level, while making a difference in the lives of guests and team members, as well as in his community.

This is the fourth time Ahrabin has received this recognition.

“Armin is committed to excellence, something we pride ourselves on at The Capital Grille,” President John Martin said. “He exemplifies the exceptional service that guests expect at The Capital Grille.”

The Capital Grille in Charlotte is located at 201 N. Tryon St.

Companies collaborate on décor concept

CHARLOTTE – Hunter Coatings, in partnership with Graber window treatments, has launched Hunter Home Decor.

This addition to Hunter’s portfolio provides a platform that builds upon its 70-plus years of offering paint and coatings. Initial offerings will include blinds, shades and shutters.

“Expanding our home offering to include window treatments is a natural progression for Hunter,” owner Andy Stanush said. “Personalized service is hard to find and it’s something we are committed to at Hunter.”

Stanush said his company can match pricing of much larger stores that offer Graber products and expertly match the color of blinds to the color of paint customers choose.

Visit www.huntercoatings.com or www.graberblinds.com for details.

Dental firm not capping employment

CHARLOTTE – Dentsply Sirona will create 320 new jobs as part of a $3 million investment in the city over three years, according to the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce.

The company makes dental products and technologies.

Dentsply Sirona employs nearly 15,000 employees with locations in more than 40 countries worldwide. Positions created by the expansion will include sales, customer service, clinical education, marketing and executive roles. Salaries will vary by position.

First National Bank adds to saff

CHARLOTTE – First National Bank hired Dean White as senior vice president, private banker, in its Charlotte region.

White serves clients’ complex financial needs for banking and wealth management by recommending credit, investment and fiduciary planning solutions designed to deliver optimal value. White joins FNB with more than 25 years of financial services experience, having previously served as a vice president, client advisor with SunTrust Bank.

White is actively involved in the Charlotte community where he volunteers and serves as a member of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Charlotte and The Good Fellows Club.

Novant Health, GoHealth Urgent Care announce partnership

WINSTON-SALEM – GoHealth Urgent Care and Novant Health have entered into an exclusive partnership to create a large network of urgent care centers across North Carolina.

Phase 1 of the partnership will include at least 15 centers in greater Charlotte and Winston-Salem. The Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care centers will provide local communities with access to high quality, patient-focused care.

Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care will open its first state-of-the-art urgent care centers in Winston-Salem in early 2019, followed by new and renovated centers in the greater Charlotte area over the next 12 to 18 months.

The partnership plans to continue expansion into 2020 and beyond.

Visit www.thecharlotteweekly.com for more business news.