Business Briefs for 10/5

Peter Millar store now open

RALEIGH – American luxury apparel brand Peter Millar has partnered with Paul Simon Co. to open at the Village at SouthPark.

The newest Peter Millar boutique offers sophisticated lifestyle apparel and elevated sportswear to dress men for all occasions.

The color palette within the store is intentionally limited to neutrals to allow the colors and character of Peter Millar apparel to take center stage.

Apparel available in store will include the brand’s finely crafted sartorial Peter Millar Collection, elevated Crown Sportswear, as well as luxury performance apparel and active wear from the Crown Sport line.

Ballantyne Golf Academy names instruction director

CHARLOTTE – Ballantyne Golf Academy has promoted Bruce Wilkins to director of instruction.

Wilkins has more than 18 years of teaching experience working with all levels of golfers in resort and private club environments.

In his new role, Wilkins will lead all programming efforts, ranging from its long-term coaching program for juniors to beginner clinics and Ballantyne Golf Academy’s signature Three-Day School.

Before joining Ballantyne Golf Academy as an instructor, Wilkins served as director of instruction for Running Y Ranch Resort, an Arnold Palmer course in southern Oregon. He also was the swing coach for the Oregon Tech college golf teams.

Call 704- 542-7635 or visit www.ballanty negolfacademy.com for details.

Jet’s Pizza offering free 4-Corner Pizzas on Oct. 13

CHARLOTTE – Jet’s Pizza, located at 8700 Pineville-Matthews Road, is offering free 4-Corner pizzas on Oct. 13.

The deal includes mozzarella and one topping. It is valid for pickup with the code NC4FREE while ordering online.

Jet’s signature 4-Corner pizza is characterized by caramelized corners. Its Detroit-style deep dish pizza is made using the original Mama Jetts’ secret family recipe. The menu includes salads, breads and variety of crust options.

The Pineville-Matthews restaurant is one of seven Jet’s Pizza locations in the Charlotte metro area. The company has grown to over 380 stores in 20 states since 1978.

Jet’s Pizza is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday to Saturday.

Visit www.jetspizza.com for details.

Charlotte company launches light-energized apparel

CHARLOTTE – Lumiton, a technology-based startup, announced the creation of Light-Energized Apparel, a new class of apparel infused with laser technology that promotes health, wellness and athletic performance.

The apparel uses yarns that absorb sunlight, becomes energized and produce red and near-infrared light. The fabric recycles UVA and UVB into healthy light, resulting in superior protection and a creates a shade-like environment for the body.

“Clinical study after clinical study prove body cells are able to use light energy to drive health and performance,” says Marco Scipioni, Lumiton co-founder and physics professor at Queens University of Charlotte. “Until now, the modern solution to access this healthy light has been laser and LED ‘treatments,’ which are costly and time-consuming.”

Visit www.lumiton.com for details.

BBQ joint launches sides

CHARLOTTE – City Barbeque has launched Burnt Ends, Brunswick Stew and Southwest Slaw at its Charlotte-area restaurants.

These limited-time additions are on the menu at all City Barbeque joints, including Ballantyne and Matthews:

• Burnt Ends ($11.99) – Double-smoked cubes of brisket with a sweet glaze and a little char.

• Brunswick Stew ($2.79 for a side, $5.49 for a bowl) – A scratch-made Southern staple featuring pork, brisket, turkey, corn, black beans and green peppers,

• Southwest Slaw ($2.79) – Combines corn, black beans, tomatoes and jalapeños in a cilantro lime vinaigrette.

Visit www.citybbq.com for details.

Edward Jones to host career seminar

CHARLOTTE – Edward Jones is looking to hire more financial advisors in the area.

As the firm continues to expand its business and grow its network of branch offices to serve individual investors in Charlotte, Edward Jones is hosting a career seminar 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 7 at at McCormick & Schmick’s, 4335 Barclay Downs Drive.

“As we expand, we’re looking to hire local candidates who fit in with the Edward Jones entrepreneurial culture, one in which high achievers who have a desire to run a business with the support of a much larger organization can serve clients and the communities in which they live and work,” said Charlotte Financial Advisor Ben Asseff.

The career seminar is designed to attract job candidates interested in learning about the challenges and rewards of building a business as an Edward Jones financial advisor.

Contact Financial Advisor Keith Ross at 704-882-2624 or visit www.careers.edward jones.com.

Realtors get

special training

CHARLOTTE – Joy Charo and Katerina Jacobs, of Allen Tate Realtors’s Charlotte-Ballantyne office, recently graduated from the company’s Winner’s Edge training.

Exclusively for Allen Tate Realtors, Winner’s Edge is a required, comprehensive real estate training program.

The curriculum combines the latest in national real estate trends and detailed information about the local real estate market.

Rack Room Shoes holds Real Teacher of the Year contest

CHARLOTTE – Rack Room Shoes honored five winners of the Real Teacher of the Year contest.

The national competition called for customers to nominate teachers who have made a positive impact in their lives and the lives of their children. Winners received a $10,000 computer lab grant for their school and free shoes for a year.

“Rack Room Shoes always strives to celebrate our customers and give back to the communities we serve,” said Mark Lardie, president and CEO of Rack Room Shoes. “This year, as students headed back to school, we wanted to honor teachers with the Real Teacher of the Year initiative by asking customers to nominate their favorite teachers.”