B.R.A.K.E.S. celebrates 10-year anniversary 

CONCORD – B.R.A.K.E.S. (Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe) will celebrate 10 years of training success on Oct. 12 with its annual gala at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte.

Hosted by Charlotte entrepreneur and businessman Felix Sabates and presented by Paragon Bank, a Division of TowneBank, the Havana Nights-themed event will welcome a Who’s Who of Charlotte area CEOs and dignitaries, including Charlotte Police Chief Kerr Putney, as well as representatives from the Charlotte Hornets, Charlotte Motor Speedway and National Hot Rod Association.

The gala will include silent and live auctions, and live entertainment by the band Caliente! Masters of Ceremonies for the evening are Fox TV’s Jeff Hammond and John Roberts. All proceeds from the evening’s activities will benefit B.R.A.K.E.S.

“When B.R.A.K.E.S. began 10 years ago, my goal was to help prevent other parents from going through what I experienced and to help keep Jon’s and James’ friends safe on the road,” said B.R.A.K.E.S. founder Doug Herbert. “To have trained more than 30,000 teens and their parents over the past 10 years is something I could never have imagined. I want to thank our dedicated staff and volunteers, and the many individuals and companies that support the B.R.A.K.E.S. mission, many of whom will be attending our annual gala.”

The nonprofit is an advanced driver training program taught by professional instructors who train the FBI, Secret Service and state highway patrol. Founded by Herbert, an NHRA drag racing champion, after losing both of his sons in a car crash, B.R.A.K.E.S. training reduces the likelihood of a crash by 64 percent, according to an independent study.

Since 2008, B.R.A.K.E.S. has trained teenagers and their parents in 43 states and three countries. The free, hands-on driver training program is a weekend event that includes four, four-hour sessions, with almost three hours behind the wheel. Courses include distracted driver awareness, panic braking, crash avoidance and skid control. The 2018 B.R.A.K.E.S. class schedule includes more than 40 weekend events from Florida to California.

Visit www.putonthebrakes.org for details.