Volunteer to help hungry at Potato Drop

PINEVILLE – Pineville Neighbors Place’s parking lot will be filled with 40,000 pounds of potatoes and 150 volunteers on Oct. 6.

A truck transports the potatoes from eastern North Carolina to Pineville Neighbors Place to be distributed to more than 20 local food pantries, soup kitchens and other organizations.

Volunteers will meet at the nonprofit (10725 Industrial Drive) beginning at 9 a.m. to sort potatoes into 10-pound bags.

“It’s an amazing community effort,” Executive Director Jane Shutt said. “People from all over the community join together on a Saturday morning to bag potatoes for our neighbors who are hungry.”

Volunteers can sign up at www.pinevilleneighbors.org. Organizations interested in receiving potatoes may call the office at 704-972-8722.