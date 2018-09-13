South Meck shelter already has evacuees

CHARLOTTE – Like all of the Charlotte-metro area, it’s a waiting game for Red Cross volunteers at South Mecklenburg High School.

On Sept. 12, the American Red Cross Greater Carolinas Region opened five shelters for Hurricane Florence evacuees in Mecklenburg County, including one at South Meck.

As of 10:30 a.m. Sept. 13, the shelter already had 10 evacuees from two different families. The shelter can handle up to 126 people and officials expect more evacuees as the storm moves closer to Charlotte.

Evacuees will have a place to sleep in the school’s gym and three meals a day. There is also a nurse on site 24 hours a day, and the shelter has access to a mental health professional. Several police officers were on duty at the South Meck shelter.

Most of the meals are purchased from local restaurants but Hungry Howie’s Pizza is donating dinner on Sept. 13.

“We have plenty of cots and plenty of food,” said South Meck shelter manager David Laws. “We have blankets for them.”

Evacuees can also bring their pets to the South Meck shelter. Pets, other than service animals, will be housed in cages in rooms close to the gym. Evacuees will have access to their pets, including taking them out for a walk.

Evacuees should bring prescription medications, extra clothing and hygiene items and toys for their children.

Visit www.redcross.org/volunteer to become a Red Cross volunteer.