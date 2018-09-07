South Charlotte Partners advocates for road improvements

CHARLOTTE – Ray Eschert, Victoria Nwasike and other leaders from South Charlotte Partners have been meeting with city leaders in recent weeks to ensure the region has a voice when it comes to transportation and zoning issues.

They successfully lobbied for $20 million toward the Bryant Farms Road extension. They put pressure on the N.C. Department of Transportation to get moving on planned improvements to I-485. And they advocated for intersection and sidewalk improvements the city should prioritize.

The group has rubbed shoulders with City Manager Marcus Jones, Transportation Director Liz Babson and Planning Director Taiwo Jaiyeoba, but they are also mobilizing community support by connecting with property management companies that oversee homeowner associations in the area.

The idea is to create an advocacy group with numbers behind it so the needs of south Charlotte are not ignored.

Stayed informed

The Ballantyne Breakfast Club will host its annual candidates picnic 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 13 at Ballantyne Hotel, 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. Visit www.southcharlottepartners.org for details.