Rack Room Shoes raises $1.6M for charity campaign

CHARLOTTE – Rack Room Shoes raised more than $1.62 million during its 2018 Shoes That Fit campaign.

Each back-to-school season, the family footwear retailer empowers customers to give back to their communities by supplying children in need with new shoes.

Rack Room Shoes invited customers to give to the cause through in-store and online contributions, which resulted in $856,119 in donations. The retailer chipped in a $300,000 corporate donation.

It has raised more than $7.2 million and donated more than 250,000 pairs of shoes for Shoes that Fit over 11 years.

“Our team is very humbled by our customers’ willingness to join our company-wide mission of supporting programs, such as Shoes That Fit,” President and CEO Mark Lardie said. “We wouldn’t be able to impact our communities in such a profound way without their generosity and support.