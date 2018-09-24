You are here: Home / News / Open Streets 704 returns to more neighborhoods

Open Streets 704 returns to more neighborhoods

by

CHARLOTTE – Open Streets 704 returns for its sixth event 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 30 through Historic WestEnd, Third Ward and South End.

Highlights include:

West End Celebration Station, Five Points Neighborhood Collaborative Stage and BOOM! Echo.

Pokemon GO interactive game with PokeStops and Gyms.

Tosco Music Party and Latin American Coalition stages to dance.

Free bike rentals from Charlotte B-Cycle and Trips for Kids.

Arts and Science, Wellness, Green and Southminster Family zones for interactive activities.

The event attracted 30,000 people last spring to NoDa, Belmont and Plaza-Midwood.

Visit www.openstreets704.com for details.

Did you like this? Share it:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *