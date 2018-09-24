Open Streets 704 returns to more neighborhoods

CHARLOTTE – Open Streets 704 returns for its sixth event 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 30 through Historic WestEnd, Third Ward and South End.

Highlights include:

• West End Celebration Station, Five Points Neighborhood Collaborative Stage and BOOM! Echo.

• Pokemon GO interactive game with PokeStops and Gyms.

• Tosco Music Party and Latin American Coalition stages to dance.

• Free bike rentals from Charlotte B-Cycle and Trips for Kids.

• Arts and Science, Wellness, Green and Southminster Family zones for interactive activities.

The event attracted 30,000 people last spring to NoDa, Belmont and Plaza-Midwood.

Visit www.openstreets704.com for details.