Open Streets 704 returns to more neighborhoods

CHARLOTTE – Open Streets 704 returns for its sixth event 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 30 through Historic WestEnd, Third Ward and South End.
Highlights include:
• West End Celebration Station, Five Points Neighborhood Collaborative Stage and BOOM! Echo.
• Pokemon GO interactive game with PokeStops and Gyms.
• Tosco Music Party and Latin American Coalition stages to dance.
• Free bike rentals from Charlotte B-Cycle and Trips for Kids.
• Arts and Science, Wellness, Green and Southminster Family zones for interactive activities.
The event attracted 30,000 people last spring to NoDa, Belmont and Plaza-Midwood.
Visit www.openstreets704.com for details.
