I ♥ Mac & Cheese locating restaurants in Charlotte region

BOCA RATON, Fla. – I ♥ Mac & Cheese has inked an agreement with Ben and Melissa Krokson to open three locations in the Charlotte area. The first restaurant is slated to open in the next nine months.

“We are excited to join the I ♥ Mac & Cheese family,” Melissa Krokson said. “This is our first venture in franchising and we believe the concept will be a great fit for the Charlotte area. Who doesn’t love mac and cheese?”

The family-friendly restaurant specializes in custom, build-your-own macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches. Diners choose from a variety of pasta or bread, including gluten-free, along with seven types of cheeses, vegetables and seven proteins – think meatballs, bacon, short ribs and grilled chicken. The menu includes salads.

The first I ♥ Mac & Cheese location opened in 2016 in Fort Lauderdale. The company launched its franchising program nationwide during the fourth quarter of 2017.

“The growth of our franchise division in one year is phenomenal and means we are attracting more people to the I ♥ Mac & Cheese brand,” said Stephen Giordanella, CEO and chairman. “We are excited to welcome North Carolinians to the brand.”