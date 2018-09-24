Hines joins Foundry Commercial

CHARLOTTE – Keely Hines will lead Foundry Commercial’s brokerage and marketing efforts on more than one million square feet of retail assets throughout the Carolinas and Georgia.

Hines previously worked at MPV Properties, Fitzhugh Stout & Associates and Core Properties. Her background includes third-party shopping center leasing, tenant representation, outparcel sales and disposition of surplus properties.

Throughout her career, Hines has leased high-profile development projects, including RedStone, Riverbend Village, StoneCrest, Toringdon Circle, Metropolitan at Midtown, Providence Plaza and Carmel Village.