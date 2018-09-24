You are here: Home / News / Gleiberman’s Gourmet opening in Galleria Shopping Center

CHARLOTTE – Gleiberman’s Gourmet has leased 5,200 square feet at Galleria Shopping Center on Galleria Boulevard and Sardis Road North, according to Weingarten Realty.

It will open in the Walmart-anchored development during fourth quarter 2018.

Gleiberman’s has an expansive variety of items for consumption available in the supermarket, deli and meat market. It has a restaurant on site, take-out department and catering for special events.

All items and dishes are prepared on location with fresh Glatt Kosher products.

