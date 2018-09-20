Dentist writes self-help book about running a business

CHARLOTTE – Dr. Scott Menaker, of Smile Charlotte, has written a self-help book, “You Don’t Know Spit: Real-world Skills We Were Never Taught in Dental School,” about starting a successful business.

From his no-nonsense suggestion to slow down to simple networking wisdom, Menaker reminds readers that work is supposed to be fun – and that it can actually can be.

As a leading dentist of over 30 years, Menaker knows what it takes to run a successful business and enjoy doing it.

“You Don’t Know Spit” can help those who have recently graduated from school, started their own business, or in need of a friendly kick in the pants for motivation. And it’s served with a slice of humble pie (followed by a thorough tooth brushing).

“A lot of young people just have no clue where to begin when they start their careers,” Menaker said. “Or worse, they think they know everything until reality slaps them in the face. My book offers real tips for folks who are just starting out in business or those who are old pros but have lost their motivation. I hope readers will find it both humbling and helpful.”

Menaker is not only a practicing dentist, but also as a CEREC trainer, dental consultant and app developer. His business acumen and desire to educate patients and staff have enabled him to grow his practice.

“Scott has done a wonderful job providing an invaluable resource for young professionals or professionals of any age or experience,” said Bob Salvin, founder and CEO of Salvin Dental Specialties. “Sadly, most people don’t learn these business and soft skills basics until late in life. This book is essential reading in today’s multigenerational economy.”

Want the book?

“You Don’t Know Spit” is available at www.warrenpublishing.net, www.Amazon.com, or wherever books are sold. The 108-page book retails for $12.95.