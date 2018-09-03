City of Charlotte offices closed for Labor Day

CHARLOTTE – City of Charlotte offices will close Monday, Sept. 3, in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

Most city services will operate as normal on Monday.

Charlotte Labor Day Parade

The parade begins at 11 a.m. at North Tryon and 11th streets. The parade will follow the standard parade route down Tryon Street ending at Third Street. Staging for the parade will close Tryon Street between Ninth and 11th streets and the cross streets between Church and College streets from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Charlotte Area Transit System

CATS will operate on a Sunday schedule for bus, LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX services. No express bus service will operate that day.

Customers wishing to board or disembark buses in the area affected by the Labor Day parade should do so at the Charlotte Transportation Center.

Call CATS Customer Service at 704-336-7433 for details.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Passengers are encouraged to contact their airlines for updated flight information before heading to the airport as well as: plan parking by visiting www.parking.charlotteairport.com and viewing CLT’s real-time parking map; arrive early; and follow @CLTAirport on Twitter for the most up-to-date information.

CharMeck311

CharMeck 311 callers can report water, sewer, stormwater and animal issues via an automated service that dispatches assistance. Many service requests can be made online, 24/7. Call 911 for any emergencies.