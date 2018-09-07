Business Briefs for Sept. 7

Preslar publishes biz book

CHARLOTTE – Fabi Preslar, president and founder of SPARK Publications, will release her second book, “Fabulous F Words of Business Ownership: Redefining Choice Words to Fuel Your Small Business,” on Oct 10.

Preslar’s book and upcoming speaking tour showcase her expertise in business ownership. In her new book, Preslar shares the top 20 lessons she has earned and learned throughout her 30 years of entrepreneurship.

“I believe that business owners forging through their different stages of business need to hear more real-world anecdotes – first to be more accountable, second to see their journeys from different perspectives, and third to know they are not alone in this growth process,” Preslar said.

Visit www.FabiPreslar.com to preorder the book.

Duckworth’s adds wraps

CHARLOTTE – Duckworth’s Kitchen & Taphouse has added Tofu Lettuce Wraps to its September menu.

The dish is made with a blend of chili powder, spices and vegetables, including fire-roasted corn kernels and green onions. The wrap is served with artisan romaine leaves, fresh avocado, soy sauce and Sriracha sauce on the side, which allows guests to choose their own level of “heat.”

Visit www.parkroad.duckworths.com for details.

Earth Fare now hiring, will bring 100-plus new jobs

FORT MILL – Earth Fare will host a job fair to place new team members in full-time and part-time positions spanning all disciplines.

The store will create over 100 jobs.

The event takes place 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 12 to 15 at Courtyard Rock Hill, 1300 River Run Court, Rock Hill, S.C.

The grocery store encourages interested applicants to apply at www.earthfare.com/fortmill prior to the hiring event. Appointments are not necessary. Applicants should be prepared for an on-site interview at the fair.

Harrison joins WFAE

CHARLOTTE – Steve Harrison joined WFAE’s award-winning newsroom as the station’s political reporter.

Harrison comes to WFAE from The Charlotte Observer, where he was the lead city government reporter for 10 years. He also spent 10 years at the Miami Herald covering local government and education in Broward County.

As a freelancer, Harrison had stories published in The Washington Post, Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.

“Steve possesses a deep understanding of local and statewide political issues. That knowledge, along with an ability to unpack complex topics, will be incredibly valuable as WFAE expands its political coverage in the coming years,” said Ju-Don Marshall, chief content officer.

Governor appoints teacher

CHARLOTTE – Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed Dr. Liliana T. Wendorff, of Charlotte, to the North Carolina Humanities Council.

Wendorff is a Spanish professor and chair of the world languages department at Queens University.

Previously, she served as the co-director of StarTalk Chinese Summer Programs and as chair of the Department of Foreign Languages at UNC Pembroke.

Modern Turf installs new greens at golf course

INDIAN TRAIL – Modern Turf installed Sunday Ultra Dwarf at Charlotte National of Charlotte.

The course, which opened in 1996 with Pennlinks Bentgrass, is now undergoing renovations.

Sunday drastically improves greens while offering lower-maintenance and high-end putting surfaces. It is designed to withstand hot summers and harsh winters, and provides dramatic changes to the course’s aesthetics.

“Sunday grass is a good fit for the club’s current needs,” aid Dylan Kinnermann of Charlotte National. “Our golfers will find our new Sunday turf provides a consistent and faster playing surface that is second to none,”

Visit Modern Turf at www.modernturf.com.

Series helps with interviews

CHARLOTTE – The South County Regional Library launches a two-part series that exposes adults to behaviorial-based interviews.

Not only will adults receive interview tips, but they’ll also learn to answer pre-interview/background questions and how to effectively respond to interview questions using the STAR format.

Bringing a copy of your resume is suggested but isn’t mandatory.

The Confidence Factor starts at 6 p.m. Sept. 10 and 17 at the branch, 5801 Rea Road.

Registration is required. Call 704-416-6600, option No. 4 to register.