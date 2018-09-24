Bojangles’ opening restaurant in Waverly

CHARLOTTE – Bojangles’ plans to enhance the brand’s presence in North Carolina with the addition of company-operated restaurants in Boone, Wadesboro and Charlotte.

The Charlotte restaurant will open later this year in Waverly off Providence Road.

“Our new restaurant in South Charlotte gives us a significant presence in what is a popular and rapidly growing community,” said Tony Hopson, senior vice president of operations.

All three locations will feature a variety of seating options to accommodate groups of all sizes, free Wi-Fi, and a redesigned food display area.

Visit www.bojangles.com for details.