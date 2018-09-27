Autobell Car Wash raising money for hurricane relief

CHARLOTTE – Autobell Car Wash will donate $1 from the sale of every Manager’s Special car wash with Rain Repellent (to a maximum of $10,000) from Oct. 1 to 14 to the American Red Cross to assist with Hurricane Florence relief efforts.

The American Red Cross is providing shelter, food and other emergency support Hurricane Florence survivors as flooding continues.

“The circumstances we’re seeing in many of the areas affected by Florence are shocking, the needs are vast, and the challenges are ongoing,” Autobell COO Carl Howard said. “We want to do our part to assist the Red Cross in its vital work during this critical time in so many communities.”

Visit www.autobell.com to find nearby locations.