Allen Tate Companies combines with large real estate firm

CHARLOTTE – Pat Riley, president and CEO of the Allen Tate Companies, announced to agents and employees today at its Momentum 2018 convention that it has joined forces with Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.

Howard Hanna’s market reach spans the eight states: Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and Michigan.

“This union brings together first-rate real estate professionals from two of the most respected and trusted companies in the business and blends them into one unified organization,” Riley said.

The move creates a company with more than 11,000 agents and employees in 326 offices across nine states.

“The similarities of our two great companies are amazing and are the reason we have been successful individually,” Riley said. “They serve as a road map to the combined success we intend to create via joint ownership.”

Both family-operated companies were established in 1957 – Allen Tate in Charlotte and Howard Hanna in Pittsburgh.