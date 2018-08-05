Win prizes, help environment with Clean Commute Challenge

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Area Transit System, Charlotte Air Awareness and Sustain Charlotte are teaming up to host a month-long Clean Commute Challenge.

The challenge encourages the community to use alternative methods to get to work rather than driving alone. It is designed to reduce the number of miles driven by commuters through clean commuting options, such as taking public transit, carpooling, vanpooling, walking, biking and telecommuting.

Residents can log their clean commutes Aug. 1 to 31 using www.Way2GoCLT.com or the Commute Tracker App.

Anyone who works or lives within the Charlotte ozone maintenance area, including Mecklenburg and Union counties, is eligible to win weekly prizes.