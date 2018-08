CHARLOTTE ā€“ Mecklenburg County is accepting nominations for its Wipe Out Waste Ambassador Business Recognition Awards.

A banquet scheduled for Oct. 30 will highlight recycling and waste reduction programs. Applications are due by 6 p.m. Sept. 7. Applications are at www.mecknc.gov/LUESA/SolidWaste/Community-Programs/Pages/Ambassador-Business-Recognition-Awards.aspx.

Call 980-314-3872 for details.