The First Tee of Greater Charlotte celebrates 15 years

CHARLOTTE – The First Tee of Greater Charlotte has influenced thousands of youth in the community through its life skills education and character training since 2003.

The youth development organization celebrates its 15th anniversary 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at its Learning Center, 2661 Barringer Drive.

“Every child wants and deserves mentorship that promotes positive reinforcement and creates self-confidence,” Executive Director Jane Myers said. “We are proud our chapter is in its 15th year providing critical guidance and a strong environment for the youth in our greater Charlotte community.”

The program introduces youth to golf while emphasizing nine core values (honesty, integrity, sportsmanship, respect, confidence, responsibility, perseverance, courtesy, judgment) at every level of instruction.

Since opening, The First Tee of Greater Charlotte has expanded its reach to include six program locations.

The chapter has also helped facilitate the launch of The First Tee National School Program at 188 elementary schools. The First Tee DRIVE is offered at 14 youth-serving locations.

Visit www.thefirstteegreatercharlotte.org or call 704-348-2515 for details.