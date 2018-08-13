Texas Hold’em raises $45K for cancer foundation

CHARLOTTE – The Isabella Santos Foundation has received a $45,000 donation from the All-In to Fight Cancer 2018 Texas Hold’em fundraiser.

“The Isabella Santos Foundation is a wonderful beneficiary partner and we are thrilled to be able to support their mission and make an impact on our local cancer community,” said Steve Amedio, co-founder of All-In to Fight Cancer.

The donation to Isabella Santos Foundation will support research for neuroblastoma and other rare pediatric cancers, including two endeavors at Atrium Health’s Levine Children’s Hospital: the MIBG Suite, a specialized therapy program under construction, and the Isabella Santos Foundation Rare and Solid Tumor Program announced earlier this year.

“The All-In Texas Hold’em fundraiser is a terrific event that brings the community together to make incredible things happen for cancer patients in our Queen City,” said Erin Santos, executive director of the Isabella Santos Foundation.