Take 5 Oil Change helps children’s hospitals

CHARLOTTE – Take 5 Oil Change has raised more than $500,000 in support of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

From May 25 to July 13, Take 5 Oil Change locations across the nation collected donations from $1 to $5 in support of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, a nonprofit raising money and awareness for nearly 170 children’s hospitals.

“We know that this year our customers were enthusiastic about supporting such an incredible organization that dedicates an immense amount of time and resources to improving the lives and health of children,” said Gabe Mendoza, president of Take 5 Oil Change.

