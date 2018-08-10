Softball Super Team

First Team:

Katie Batten, Country Day

Batten has been a big part of the softball revival at Country Day. This season the junior third baseman led the Bucs in a number of offensive categories including batting average (.481), hits (26), RBIs (23), triples (3) and home runs (3). She also stole 13 bases and scored 22 runs.

Carolyn Bentley, Providence

The junior hurler helped Providence to the So. Meck 7 title and to a school record 22-win season by being dominant in the circle this season. The all-state pitcher picked up 17 wins and posted a 1.51 ERA with 134 strikeouts. Bentley also batted .310 with 13 RBIs and nine doubles.

Hannah Faulkenberry, Charlotte Christian

The North Carolina recruit had a killer senior season to earn all-state and South Charlotte Weekly Player of the Year honors. This season she hit .634 with a ridiculous-looking slugging percentage of 1.314. In addition, Faulkenberry drove in 28 runs and had six doubles, five homers and three triples.

Jazzy Freeman, Butler

Freeman was the Bulldogs power source and one of the top long ball hitters around. This season the senior belted seven dingers to go with a .483 batting average, 30 RBIs, 19 runs scored a pair of doubles and a triple.

Natalie Hallman, Providence

Providence was loaded with talent, and Hallman was another big bat in the middle of their lineup. This year she batted .462 with 32 runs scored, 22 RBIs and four doubles and earned all-district honors for her play at third base.

Laura Hay, Providence

The senior captain of the Panthers had a terrific senior season at the plate and at second base. Hay helped lead Providence to an unbeaten conference season by batting .380. She also scored 34 runs, hit 10 doubles and had a pair of homers and a triple this season.

Carly Little, Ardrey Kell

The senior shortstop was the heart and soul of the Knights this season. The slick fielder and speedy runner earned all-state and all-region honors after helping Ardrey Kell go 16-8 and contend for the So. Meck 7 title.

Jenna McCauley, Providence

McCauley had a brilliant season for the Panthers, earning N.C. Softball Coaches and Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly Player of the Year honors. The junior UNC Wilmington commit hit .467 this season and was a beast at the plate with 12 home runs and 44 RBIs. She also scored 36 runs and collected six doubles and a triple for the 22-4 Panthers.

Jala Wright, Providence Day

Still just a sophomore, Wright is the Chargers jack-of-all-trades. This season she struck out 143 batters and posted a 2.26 ERA from the circle, and at the plate she led the team with a .421 batting average. Wright also scored 21 runs and stole a team-high 17 bases this season.

Sydney Yoder, South Meck

The Sabres had an up-and-down season, but Yoder was their consistent rock. The junior put together 10 multi-hit games hits this season, and overall she batted .443 with 25 RBIs, 23 runs scored, 11 doubles to go with two triples and a pair of home runs.

Second Team:

Lindsay Batten, Country Day; Piper Boger, Ardrey Kell; Lili Bowen, Providence; Susie Borda, Charlotte Catholic; Rileigh Bryant, Providence; Makayla Cuthbertson, Butler; Maya Douglas, Independence; Tabitha Forman, Myers Park; Brianna Grant, Independence; Lexi Markle, Ardrey Kell; Lynn Porter, Ardrey Kell; Tiana Sullivan, Charlotte Latin