SBA accepts award nominations

RALEIGH – The U.S. Small Business Administration is accepting nominations for its 2019 National Small Business Week Awards.

Since 1963, National Small Business Week has recognized the outstanding achievements of America’s small businesses for their contributions to their local communities and the national economy.

“This is a great opportunity to recognize those small businesses that have contributed significantly to their local communities, developed creative products or made advances with innovative technologies,” SBA Administrator Linda McMahon said.

Visit www.sba.gov/nsbw to download forms and submit nominations by Jan. 9, 2019 to the nearest SBA Office, 6302 Fairview Road #300.