Republicans begin recruiting for RNC

CHARLOTTE – Interested Republicans are encouraged to attend a 2020 RNC Volunteer Recruitment Kickoff on Aug. 4.

The Mecklenburg County Republican Party and North Carolina Republican Party are sponsoring the event, which includes drinks, food, speakers and door prizes.

Potential volunteers will be able to meet with local leaders, learn more about Republican activities and receive an update on the 2020 Republican National Convention.

The kickoff takes place 5:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 4 at Buffalo Wild Wings Uptown, 400 E. Martin Luther King Blvd.

Visit www.mecklenburg.nc.gop/ for details.