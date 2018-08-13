Providence Chamber Music Series announces schedule

CHARLOTTE — The Providence Chamber Music Series has released its schedule for the 2018-19 season.

Lori Tiberio serves as artistic director for the series, which offers concerts at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary of Providence United Methodist Church, 2810 Providence Road. Events are free and open to the public. Performances are as follows:

Oct. 28 – Music of the Twentieth Century

Erica Cice (oboe) and Paul Nitsch (piano) perform Benjamin Britten performs “Temporal Variations” (1936).

Allan Rosenfeld and Samuel Sparrow perform Francis Poulenc’s “Sonata for Two Clarinets” (1918).

Kari Giles (violin) and Tomoko Deguchi (piano) perform John Adams’ “Road Movies” (1995).

The Charlotte Mandolin and Guitar Quintet performs Vlado Sunko’s “Karneval,” Peter Ostroushko’s “Heart of the Heartland” and Fritz Kreisler’s “Liebesfreud.” The quintet features Don Tison, Jane Hart Brendle and Leigh Marsh (mandolins); Nick Lampo (mando-cello) and violoncello; and Troy Conn (guitar).

Dec. 2 – Christmas Choral Concert

The Chancel Choir of Providence United Methodist Church performs George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah, Part I” sing-along. Adam Ward serves as music director. Andrew Pester is the accompanist.

Jan. 13, 2019 – Two Great Russian Composers

Erica Cice (oboe), Samuel Sparrow (clarinet), Jenny Topilow (violin), Kirsten Swanson (viola) and Jason McNeel (double bass) perform Sergei Prokofiev’s “Quintet in G minor for oboe, clarinet, violin, viola and double bass, op.39” (1924).

The Blue Ridge Chamber Players perform Alexander Borodin’s “String Quartet no. 2 in D Major” (1881). The players consist of Tatiana Karpova and Jane Hart-Brendle (violins), Matthew Darsey (viola) and Nick Lampo (cello).

Feb. 17, 2019 – ‘There shall be time no longer’

Samuel Sparrow (clarinet), Oliver Kot (violin), Jeremy Lamb (cello) and Emily Jarrell Urbanek (piano) perform Olivier Messiaen’s “Quatour pour la fin du temps (Quartet for the End of Time).”

March 24, 2019 – Dedicated Compositions

Allan Rosenfeld performs Krzysztof Penderecki’s “Prelude for Solo Clarinet in B-flat” (1987).

Tatiana Karpova (violin), Oksana McCarthy (cello) and Nataliya Bilousova (piano) perform Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “Piano Trio in A minor, op. 50” (1882).

May 5, 2019 – Spring Choral Concert

The Chancel Choir of Providence United Methodist Church and Providence United Methodist Church Orchestral Ensemble

perform Arthur Honegger’s “King David.”

May 12, 2019 – “Music of the United States”

The Madison Park String Quartet performs Florence Price’s “String Quartet in G Major” (1929). The quintet consists of Kari Giles and Jenny Topilow (violins), Kirsten Swanson (viola) and Mira Frisch (cello).

Ben Geller (viola) and Leonard Mark Lewis (piano) perform Leonard Mark Lewis’s “Concerto for Viola”

Jessica Lindsey (clarinet), Kari Giles and Jenny Topilow (violins), Kirsten Swanson (viola) and Mira Frisch (cello) perform William Grant Still’s “Clarinet Quintet”

Call 704-366-7442 or 704-333-9536, visit www.providenceumc.org/music or email lhelveston@providenceumc.org for details.