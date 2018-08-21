Novant Health raises minimum wage

WINSTON-SALEM – Novant Health announced this week an adjustment to its current minimum wage in North Carolina from $11 to $12.50 per hour, benefiting about 5,000 employees.

“Novant Health is dedicated to caring for our communities, starting with our own team members,” CEO Carl Armato said. “After our initial living wage adjustment last year, we recognized we had an opportunity to further invest in our team members as they continue to provide outstanding and compassionate care and service to our patients.”

In 2017, Novant Health implemented a minimum wage of $11 per hour in North Carolina, a rate based on local costs of living over and above the state-mandated minimum wage, commonly referred to as a living wage. Novant Health is committed to offering competitive compensation and benefits packages.

Janet Smith-Hill, executive vice president and chief human resources officer, said the update to the living wage represents about a $4 million investment in team members.