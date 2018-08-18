Novant Health offer clinic for high school sports injuries

CHARLOTTE – Novant Health has opened its “black and blue” clinic to evaluate and treat sports-related injuries.

The clinic, operating inside the Novant Health Urgent Care in the Waverly development, is located at 11840 Southmore Drive, suite 100.

Black and blue clinic hours are 10 to 11 p.m. Fridays through Nov. 9, corresponding with the football season.

Staffed by board-certified primary care sports medicine physicians and athletic trainers, the black and blue clinic is a cost-efficient, time-saving alternative to the emergency room. The team of experts will promptly assess an injury and develop a treatment plan to get student athletes back on the field as quickly and safely as possible.

Services include the evaluation and treatment of sprains and strains, fractures, concussions and ACL or other ligament tears. No appointment is necessary. Most insurance plans are accepted.

“Our staff is prepared to diagnose and treat common sports-related injuries, including ankle sprains, broken bones and concussions,” said Dr. Eric Warren, medical director of sports medicine. “For high school student athletes, the clinic is one of the fastest and safest possible options for them to return to their chosen sport in a timely manner.”