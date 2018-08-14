New stores coming to SouthPark

CHARLOTTE – SouthPark announced recent openings of Trina Turk, Arhaus and Nespresso. This fall, mall shoppers can also visit Amazon Pop-Up, Peloton and Tommy John.

• Trina Turk offers chic women’s ready-to-wear, dresses, swimwear, Mr Turk menswear, jewelry and eyewear in the only location in the Carolinas. The brand, inspired by California, is located in a 2,568-square-foot store next to Neiman Marcus.

• Arhaus offers hand-crafted home furnishings and décor crafted by artisans. The 7,566-square-foot storefront, located next to David Yurman, is the first in market and also offers complimentary design services.

• Coffee fans can visit Nespresso in the Belk Wing. Shoppers can enjoy tastings from the Vertuo range, which includes styles from espresso to extra-large 14-ounce coffee. The single-serve coffee is packaged in recyclable aluminum capsules.

• Peloton is opening its only Charlotte location this August. Guests can visit the 2,182-square-foot showroom across from Microsoft to take a test ride on the Peloton Bike and learn more about the Peloton Tread and Peloton Digital experiences.

• Shoppers can soon test drive and buy Amazon’s suite of devices including Echo, Amazon Fire TV, Fire tablets and Kindle E-readers, as well as compatible smart home products, at Amazon Pop-Up.

• Tommy John, a men’s and women’s underwear and apparel brand, will open its second-ever brick-and-mortar store in September. The comfort-focused lifestyle brand opens a 3,000-square-foot shop, with Prosecco and local beer on tap.

SouthPark has also welcomed dining options in recent months.

Bulla Gastrobar serves a mix of “alta cocina” and traditional approaches to Spanish tapas in The Village at SouthPark. Gusto Farm to Street offers urban farm-to-street fast-fired pizzas and farm-fresh salads in the Dining Pavilion.