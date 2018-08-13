Military judge earns master’s degree

CHARLOTTE – Lt. Col. Robert Gleason graduated July 27 from the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, Pa. with a master’s degree in strategic studies.

“The educational highlight of this program for me was the graduate seminar on the media,” Gleason said.

Gleason, of Charlotte, serves as a military judge at Fort Bragg.

The U.S. Army War College’s two-year distance education program develops senior military officers from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard, as well as senior foreign military officers and civilian officials from federal agencies, to serve in strategic-level command and staff positions worldwide.