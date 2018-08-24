Macy’s Backstage debuts at SouthPark Mall

CHARLOTTE – Macy’s Backstage will celebrate its debut within Macy’s SouthPark Mall location on Sept. 15 with giveaways for the first 200 customers and special events trhoughout the day.

The store-within-store concept will offer 12,900 square feet of retail space with curated collections of apparel and accesory brands not available at the full-line Macy’s.

“Macy’s Backstage in the SouthPark Mall store was designed to bring great deals and the fun of the hunt into our existing Charlotte area location,” said Michelle Israel, Macy’s senior vice president. “If you’re looking for a fashion update, a last-minute gift, or a special treat for yourself, your home, or your pet, we have you covered. Backstage’s focus on value and newness guarantees that with each visit, shoppers will find an amazingly priced assortment of recognizable brands and trends. Frequent deliveries ensure there is always a new reason to come in and shop.”

Macy’s has opened more than a 100 store-within-store locations since 2015, allowing customers to shop both merchandise offerings in one trip to the mall.

Macy’s Backstage is operated by its own buying team, allowing for a constantly changing assortment of on-trend merchandise at 20 to 80 percent off traditional department store prices.

Sales associates known as the Backstage Crew are available, as well as amenities like mobile check-out stations and three-way mirror installations in the fitting rooms.

Shoppers can use their Macy’s credit card and earn and redeem Star Rewards at Backstage locations.

Want to go?

Macy’s Backstage at SouthPark Mall is located at 4400 Sharon Road. Visit www.macys.com or call 704-365-1000 for details.