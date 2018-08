CHARLOTTE – The Humane Society of Charlotte is waiving all adoption fees on animals Aug. 18 as part of NBC Charlotte’s Clear the Shelters event.

The charity participates in the annual event in the hopes of saving as many lives as possible in one day.

Clear the Shelters takes place 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 18 at The Humane Society of Charlotte, 2700 Toomey Ave.