Homebuilder breaks ground on new model in Pineville

CHARLOTTE – Imagination by David Weekley Homes recently broke ground on a model townhome in Chadwick Park at Downtown Pineville.

Priced from the low $200,000s, the community is expected to open for sales this fall.

The two-story Broadford model townhome will offer 2,100 square feet of living space, with three bedrooms, two full baths, one half bath and a rear-loading, two-car garage.

Chadwick Park at Downtown Pineville is set to feature 36 single-family homes from the builder’s Village Collection, which includes four floor plans ranging from 1,900 to 2,400 square feet, and 84 townhomes from the Townhome Collection, with nine floor plans ranging from 1,400 to 2,100 square feet of living space.

Imagination is a division of David Weekley Homes offering high-quality homes to value-minded first-time or move-down buyers. Call 704-817-0030 for details.