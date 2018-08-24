Garson promoted to publisher

CHARLOTTE – Adrian Garson, Charlotte Media Group’s sales manager, was recently promoted to publisher of the company’s three publications – the Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly, South Charlotte Weekly and Union County Weekly.

“I’m very happy that Adrian has agreed to take on this new role with our company,” said Jonathan McElvy, president of Charlotte Media Group. “The greatest strength our business has is the one-on-one relationships we can build with customers, and even before we owned the Weeklies, Adrian had developed strong ties in the community.”

Garson began as an advertising sales representative for the Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly in 2014 and was promoted to sales manager in March 2017. In addition to being mother to her 8-year-old son, Chace, and 4-year-old daughter, Adeline, she has roughly 12 years of sales and marketing experience in the print and digital media industry.

“I like that [this company is] as community-oriented as we are, and we are deep-rooted to the communities we serve,” Garson said. “It’s not a bunch of regurgitated news you might find in other media. I like the hyper-local feel that we do. I think that it’s important.”

She understands the company’s business model and is ready to step into her new role, although she admitted her day-to-day responsibilities won’t really be changing.

As sales manager, she has not only led the sales staff, but also spearheaded special editions of the papers and new events like the Women@Work Luncheon and Thrive Over 55 Senior Expo. She’s pushed for new revenue streams, increased profitability and was part the company’s decision to redesign the papers in September 2017. She expects much of that work will continue going forward, albeit with a few twists.

“I’m looking forward to putting my stamp on things outside of marketing and advertising,” she said. “Company-wide, I look forward to doing a little more.”

Readers probably won’t notice an immediate difference as Garson doesn’t plan on making any changes to the editorial side. Instead, she anticipates deepening the company’s commitment to becoming a community resource by organizing more special events and expos, as well as streamlining distribution and sales processes.

“A publisher is the guiding force in the direction of a publication. You kind of steer the ship. However, I’ve always been the kind of person who likes to lead from behind,” she said. “The people we have currently in positions here are in those positions for a reason and I want them to have ownership of their own realms. In my mind, a leader is really someone who acts as a support system, not someone who tells people what to do.”