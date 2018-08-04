Duckworth’s offers ‘Create Your Own Burger’ men

CHARLOTTE – In addition to the six signature craft burger offerings on Duckworth’s Kitchen & Taphouse’s everyday menu, diners will now have the option to build their own burgers throughout the month.

“We’re always looking for ways to offer our customers a new restaurant experience,” says Rob Duckworth, owner and founder. “With these monthly features, we are encouraging guests to give us feedback on the test items they try.”

‘Create Your Own Burger’ pricing starts at $10.99. Guests can choose between a signature beef patty or a chorizo burger patty, both made in-house at Duckworth’s Kitchen from fresh, never-frozen meat and can be cooked to temperature.

The ‘Create Your Own Burger’ menu has more than 40 available toppings.

Visit www.parkroad.duckworths.com for details.