CPA discusses boosting, preserving retirement income

CHARLOTTE – Tommy Alvis III, of Barnett Financial & Tax, presents a seminar, “Maximizing Retirement in Today’s Economy,” at the South County Regional Library.

Discussing obstacles and opportunities in today’s economy, Alvis will provide ideas and strategies that could not only help reduce your risk, but also potentially lower taxes and increase the amount of income received in retirement.

The event takes place 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 16 at the library’s community room, 5801 Rea Road. Registration is required.

Call 980-949-6011 or email myteam@bfandt.com for details.