Code Ninjas bow to Ballantyne franchisees

CHARLOTTE – Code Ninjas corporate headquarters recognized Anjali and Vivek Dighe as Franchisee of the Year.

The couple received the award for their contributions as leaders and high-performing owners of the company, which allows children ages 7 to 14 build video games while gaining coding skills.

The Dighes joined Code Ninjas in April 2017 as its first franchisees. Their first center opened in Concord in February, and a second center is opening in Ballantyne in September.

Even as the franchise has grown to more than 120 franchise owners with 300 territories nationwide, the couple continues to stand out. They represent the 90th percentile of Code Ninjas centers in revenue generation and customer satisfaction.

“Code Ninjas has allowed us to contribute to our community by teaching children coding and has also granted us the opportunity to work with an exceptional team and incredible students who inspire us daily,” Anjali Dighe said.

After successful careers working in business and technology in Washington, D.C., the Dighes moved to the Charlotte area to continue their work. The couple noticed a lack of STEM opportunities for children who love technology, like their son.

When the pair found Code Ninjas, they knew it would be the perfect opportunity to pursue their passions while giving back to their community.

“Anjali and Vivek Dighe are incredibly deserving of this award,” CEO David Graham said. “They embody everything we look for in our franchisees and exceed expectations with their remarkable work ethic, dedication and participation with the brand.”